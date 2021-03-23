Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks after running into the wall Monday against the Dodgers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The Mariners reportedly aren't concerned about any particular injury with Lewis but still wanted to give him a day to recover. Sam Haggerty will slide to center field in his absence, with Jake Fraley entering the lineup in right.
