Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons.
Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Two hits in '22 debut•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Batting seventh in return to action•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Should be back by Monday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hitting well at Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: On extended rehab assignment•