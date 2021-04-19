Lewis (knee) played five innings in a game at the Mariners' alternate site Monday and will be ready for his season debut Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Lewis has been battling a knee injury since he crashed into the outfield wall in late March. Previous reports indicated he could debut Monday, but he'll need one more day before he's ready to go. He should be the Mariners' primary center fielder once he returns from the injured list.