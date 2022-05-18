The Mariners are expected to activate Lewis (knee) from the 10-day injured list no later than Monday, as his 20-day rehab assignment window will close Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After two straight off days, Lewis returned to the Triple-A Tacoma lineup with a bang Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBI. He's now supplied a 1.150 OPS in the first seven games of his rehab assignment and has played on back-to-back days on two occasions. Lewis has seen most of his starts as a designated hitter, so the Mariners may want to focus on getting him more exposure to the outfield in the final days of his rehab assignment. Once activated, Lewis should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role in the corner outfield or at DH.