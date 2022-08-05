site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Sits amid slump
Lewis is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels.
Lewis is hitting .111 with one home run, 13 strikeouts and five walks in 12 games since coming off the injured list. Adam Frazier will start in right field while Abraham Toro starts at the keystone.
