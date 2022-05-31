Lewis (knee) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Baltimore.

Lewis was scratched ahead of the lineup for Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Astros, with manager Scott Servais relaying afterward that the Mariners were playing the "long game" with the 26-year-old, who underwent knee surgery last June, per the Associated Press. Servais suggested that Lewis' absence Sunday was due to a desire not to have him play three days in a row, but with Lewis still on the bench after Monday's off day, it's worth wondering if he may have suffered a setback. Whatever the case, Jesse Winker will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter while Lewis is on the bench for the second game in a row.