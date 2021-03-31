Lewis (knee) will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lewis missed the end of spring training due to a right knee injury, and he was recently diagnosed with a deep bone bruise. Manager Scott Servais said that the team wants to give Lewis "a couple of weeks" to recover, although the 25-year-old doesn't have any structural damage. Taylor Trammell will start in center field in his absence, while Jake Fraley should also see additional playing time for Seattle.