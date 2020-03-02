Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Slow start to spring
Lewis has gone 2-for-12 with a home run, two RBI and a 2:3 BB:K through his first five Cactus League games.
Despite submitting rather underwhelming numbers at the minor-league level, Lewis was allowed to bypass Triple-A entirely and make the jump to the majors last September. The 24-year-old made an immediate impression in his first taste of the big leagues, posting an .885 OPS in 75 plate appearances to give him the inside edge on a full-time role in the Seattle outfield heading into 2020. A poor spring won't necessarily kill Lewis' chances of breaking camp with the big club, but there's still reason to be skeptical of his chances of sticking in Seattle all season. Even amid his success in the majors last season, he struck out a whopping 38.7 percent of the time, which was up nearly 10 points from his rate at Double-A Arkansas (29.4 percent).
