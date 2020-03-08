Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Slugs grand slam
Lewis went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a Cactus League win over the Dodgers on Friday.
The seventh-inning blast was the second homer of spring for Lewis, who's still hitting just .143 across eight Cactus League games. In fact, Lewis hasn't hit safely over his 16 exhibition plate appearance outside of the pair of round trippers, but he's still on track to open the regular season as the starting right fielder.
