Lewis went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, a triple, a sacrifice fly and a run in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Tuesday, pushing his spring average to .364 (4-for-11) across five games.

Lewis was 0-for-4 after the Mariners' first two exhibitions, but he's atoned nicely with a pair of subsequent two-hit efforts. Expectations are very elevated for the 25-year-old outfielder after he slugged 11 home runs in 2020 and garnered AL Rookie of the Year honors.