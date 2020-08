Lewis went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Lewis has hit safely in 12 of Seattle's first 13 games of the season, with the lone exception being an 0-for-4 performance on Aug. 3 against the Athletics. The slugging outfielder has been one of Seattle's hottest bats to start the season and is slashing .385/.439/.577 through his first 57 plate appearances in 2020.