Lewis, who owns a .290 average and .740 OPS over the first eight games of his current stint with Triple-A Tacoma, was passed over for a September promotion to the Mariners in favor of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell.

Lewis was initially resistant to playing for the Rainiers once he was optioned Aug. 10 after struggling badly at the big-league level, and once he finally suited up in Tacoma, he went just 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in his first three games. While the 27-year-old has completely turned it around over his subsequent five contests -- a stretch during which he's produced three multi-hit efforts on his way to a .400/.455/.550 slash line with a home run and five RBI -- it appears Lewis will remain on the farm for the balance of the Triple-A regular season in anticipation of a fresh start in spring training with the big-league club.