Lewis went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday in the Mariners 3-2 win over the Astros.

Lewis crossed home plate in the first to give the Mariners an early 1-0 lead and would later swipe his fourth base of the season in the seventh inning after opening the inning with a single to right. The potential American League Rookie of the Year frontrunner is hitting .277/.378/.462 with 11 home runs, 28 RBI and 37 runs scored across 230 plate appearances this season.