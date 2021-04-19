Lewis (knee) isn't starting Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Manager Scott Servais was hopeful that Lewis could make his season debut as early as Monday, but he'll remain out of the lineup while Taylor Trammell starts in center field. It's not yet clear whether Lewis will be able to be activated from the 10-day injured list in time for Tuesday's matchup.
