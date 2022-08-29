Lewis owns just a .200/.231/.200 slash line and a 38.5 percent strikeout rate over the 26 plate appearances covering his first six games since being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma.

The outfielder initially resisted the demotion to the Rainiers and consequently didn't play in his first game for the team until nine days following the move, but if early returns are any indication, Lewis does indeed have some work to do before facing big-league arms again. The 27-year-old has shown some signs of coming around over the last three games by going 4-for-14 with a pair of RBI and a run in that span, yet he's still in search of his first extra-base hit since being sent down.