Lewis went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

He was the only Mariner to get on base more than once, as the team only managed three hits and two walks off Tony Gonsolin, plus a HBP on Dee Gordon. Lewis had a brief 0-for-12 mini-slump last week but he's since rebounded with six hits in his last three games, boosting his slash line back up to a stunning .344/.423/.522 with five homers, two steals, 16 runs and 17 RBI through 24 contests.