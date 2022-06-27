Lewis (concussion) took batting practice ahead of Monday's game against the Orioles, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Lewis has been ramping up his baseball activities since mid-June, and his participation in batting practice Monday is certainly an encouraging sign. It's not yet clear when the Mariners expect the 26-year-old to return or whether he'll require a rehab assignment prior to being activated.
