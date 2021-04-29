site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Takes seat Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Lewis isn't starting Thursday's game against the Astros.
Lewis will get a breather after he went 2-for-10 with a pair of solo home runs in the last three games. Taylor Trammell will start in center field and bat eighth.
