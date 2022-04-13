Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Lewis (knee) has been taking live BP at the team's player development complex recently, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Lewis is on the 10-day injured list to begin the season as he continues to recover from a procedure to repair a torn meniscus that he underwent in May of 2021. While it's encouraging that he's been facing live pitching, he hasn't yet been cleared to play in extended spring training games. A better timetable for the 26-year-old's return will likely come into focus once he's able to get some game action under his belt.