Lewis (knee) won't join the team Monday as previously reported but is expected to arrive Tuesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The Mariners have been very careful with Lewis' rehabilitation, bringing him along slowly as he completes the final stages of his recovery from the right knee surgery he underwent last June. He'll be back one day later than previously reported, but it doesn't appear as though that's due to any sort of setback. He should play regularly once active, featuring frequently at the designated hitter spot to ease the strain on his knee.