Lewis (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday,
Lewis underwent surgery to repair his torn right meniscus June 11. The outfielder was already expected to be out until the latter part of the summer, but the Mariners didn't have a reason to move him to the 60-day IL until Friday. The transaction opens up a spot for the newly recalled Vinny Nittoli on the 40-man roster.
