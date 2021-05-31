Lewis was removed in the top of the ninth inning of Monday's 6-5 win over the Athletics in 10 innings due to right knee discomfort, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI double before departing.

The injury is somewhat disconcerting for Lewis, who missed the tail end of spring training and the first three weeks of the regular season with the same issue. The Mariners will likely send Lewis in for further evaluation and potentially an MRI before the team has more information on the extent of the setback. Jarred Kelenic shifted over from left field to center once Lewis exited the contest.