Lewis (knee) went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday, a game that marked his 2022 debut.
Lewis finally logged major-league game action after completing his recovery from June 2021 knee surgery. The talented outfielder wasted no time breaking the ice at the plate after a productive rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, and he should be a near-everyday fixture in the Mariners lineup moving forward barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Batting seventh in return to action•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Should be back by Monday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hitting well at Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: On extended rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Set to begin rehab assignment•