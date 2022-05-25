Lewis (knee) went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday, a game that marked his 2022 debut.

Lewis finally logged major-league game action after completing his recovery from June 2021 knee surgery. The talented outfielder wasted no time breaking the ice at the plate after a productive rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, and he should be a near-everyday fixture in the Mariners lineup moving forward barring any setbacks.