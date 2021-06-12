Lewis had surgery on his right meniscus Wednesday and is without a timetable to return, Brad Adam of ROOT Sports Northwest reports.

While any knee surgery is a significant procedure, Lewis could still return sometime in the second half of the season in this case. He recently received a second opinion that apparently led to the decision to get the surgery. In the meantime, Jake Fraley, Taylor Trammell and Mitch Haniger should all be near everyday players in Seattle's outfield.