Lewis (knee) has been able to increase his activity level and intensity in recent days without any setbacks, the Associated Press reports.
Manager Scott Servais noted Saturday he's been receiving excellent reviews on Lewis, who's yet to make his regular-season debut due to the bone bruise he suffered late in training camp. The slugging outfielder could make his long-awaited return to game action during the team's next homestand, which begins Friday.
