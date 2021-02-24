Lewis stood out in both batting and fielding practice during the Mariners' position players' first workout of spring Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year picked right up where he left off during the Mariners' first full-squad workout, making several impressive catches on fly balls and homering to both the opposite field and pull side multiple times during five rounds of batting practice. Lewis is naturally locked into the starting center field role after hitting 17 home runs over his first 76 major-league games across the last two seasons, but he'll look to shave down a strikeout rate that checked in at a bloated 29.3 percent in 2020.