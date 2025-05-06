The Mariners claimed Taveras off waivers from the Rangers on Tuesday.

Seattle will be responsible for the remainder of the $4.75 million Taveras is owed in 2025 and it will retain control of the outfielder through the 2027 season. Taveras has slashed only .241/.259/.342 for Texas this season and has a career OPS of .661, but the switch-hitting 26-year-old is a viable depth option for a team that has Victor Robles (shoulder) and Luke Raley (oblique) on the injured list and Randy Arozarena (hamstring) banged up. Taveras could see ample playing time in right field for the Mariners.