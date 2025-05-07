Taveras will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game versus the Athletics.
It will be the Mariners debut for Taveras, who was claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Tuesday and officially added to the roster Wednesday. The switch hitter could receive regular playing time in right field for Seattle while Victor Robles (shoulder) and Luke Raley (oblique) are shelved.
