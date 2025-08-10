Evans (6-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out four.

The rookie gave up a first-inning homer to Brandon Lowe but settled in to pitch into the sixth before being lifted for Caleb Ferguson, who surrendered a three-run shot to Junior Caminero that brought home both of Evans' inherited runners. After a strong start to his big-league career, Evans has hit a rough patch, allowing multiple runs in five of his past six outings -- including two six-run performances. For the season, the right-hander holds a 4.36 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 74.1 innings in 14 starts.