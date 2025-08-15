Evans (6-5) took the loss Thursday against the Orioles, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out one.

Evans struggled with his command Thursday, issuing a season-high four walks in an eventual 5-3 defeat. The 24-year-old Evans had gone 3-1 in his previous four outings, despite posting a mediocre 5.85 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.37 through 15 starts (78.1 innings) this season with a 1.40 WHIP and 58:30 K:BB. Evans is currently scheduled to face the Phillies on the road his next time out.