Evans is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Yankees in New York, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Evans will be making his second straight turn through the Seattle rotation after he was summoned from Triple-A Tacoma last week to replace the struggling Emerson Hancock, who was demoted to the minors. In his first big-league appearance since June 10 this past Thursday, Evans took a no-decision in the Mariners' 3-2 loss to the Royals while striking out three over 5.2 shutout innings. Evans owns a mediocre 17.4 percent strikeout rate over eight starts with Seattle this season, but he's thus far pitched to a 2.96 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 45.2 innings. Provided he can avoid any major blowups in future starts, the rookie right-hander should hold down a spot in the Seattle rotation until Bryce Miller (elbow) is ready to return from the injured list.