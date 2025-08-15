The Mariners placed Evans on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right elbow inflammation.

The right-hander issued a season-high four walks as he gave up three runs (two earned) across four innings Thursday in Baltimore, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks after being diagnosed with elbow inflammation. Evans' may have been set to lose his place in Seattle's rotation regardless of the injury since Bryce Miller (elbow) is nearing his return from the injured list.