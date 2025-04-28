Evans (1-0) earned the win over the Marlins on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Evans didn't have to wait long for his Welcome to The Show moment -- Agustin Ramirez took him deep to center field in the first inning. Evans was able to respond with two punchouts the very next frame and didn't allow much hard contact the rest of the way. He flashed a six-pitch arsenal that worked in his favor and will look to have similar success on the road in a divisional matchup against the Rangers over the weekend.