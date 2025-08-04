Evans (5-4) picked up the win Sunday against Texas, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with 3 strikeouts across five innings.

Evans yielded six runs to the A's in his last start, so Sunday's performance served as a bounce-back. The 24-year-old didn't issue a walk for the first time this season. He's been rather inconsistent lately, yielding six runs in two of his last five starts but allowing three or fewer in each of the other three outings. He has a 4.30 ERA on the season. Evans is expected to face the Rays for his next start.