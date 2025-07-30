Evans (4-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics.

After a couple of decent starts in a row, Evans struggled heavily in this contest, allowing two home runs among the seven hits. The six runs allowed match his season high, and he's walked multiple batters in four straight starts. He's allowed 15 runs over 18.1 innings in that span, raising his ERA to 4.22 with a 1.44 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB through 64 innings across 12 starts overall. If Evans continues to struggle, he could be sent back to Triple-A Tacoma, especially if the Mariners pursue a starting pitcher before Thursday's trade deadline. Should Evans remain in the majors, he's projected to start at home versus the Rangers this weekend.