Castillo allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six-plus innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Angels.

Castillo has logged consecutive quality starts after a brutal stretch from Aug. 2 to Sept. 1 when he went winless over six starts with a 7.31 ERA across 28.1 innings. The rebound has helped the Mariners get back on track as they continue to battle for the AL West lead as well. Castillo is now at a 3.76 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 149:46 K:BB through 167.1 innings over 30 starts this season. The veteran right-hander is projected to make his next start at Kansas City.