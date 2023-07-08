Castillo (6-6) allowed an unearned run on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Friday over the Astros.

Castillo limited the damage to a third-inning RBI single from Alex Bregman, which came after a two-out error by Kolten Wong. Castillo had given up three or more runs in four of his last five starts before Friday's sharp outing. The right-hander concludes the first half with a 2.85 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 117:28 K:BB through 107.1 innings over 18 starts. He's likely to next take the mound in the All-Star Game in Seattle, and he could still be in line to face the Tigers next weekend following the break.