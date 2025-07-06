Castillo (5-5) picked up the win Saturday against the Pirates, striking out eight and giving up just two hits and no walks across seven scoreless innings.

The eight punchouts are a season high for Castillo, who got back in the win column for the first time since May 19 against the White Sox. The veteran right-hander has seen his strikeout numbers take a dip in 2025 with a career-low 7.6 K/9, but he's still been plenty effective through 18 starts with a 3.31 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 103.1 innings.