Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mariners' Luis Castillo: Fans four in sixth loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Castillo (2-6) took the loss Saturday against the Nationals, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

A throwing error by Josh Naylor kept three earned runs of Castillo's ledger, but Washington got to the hurler for two more runs in the fifth frame. The 33-year-old right-hander has worked at least four innings while yielding two earned runs or fewer in four consecutive outings, so he's performing a bit better as of late. Castillo will try to further improve on a 5.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 65:25 K:BB over 66.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against Boston.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!