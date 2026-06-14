Mariners' Luis Castillo: Fans four in sixth loss

Castillo (2-6) took the loss Saturday against the Nationals, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

A throwing error by Josh Naylor kept three earned runs of Castillo's ledger, but Washington got to the hurler for two more runs in the fifth frame. The 33-year-old right-hander has worked at least four innings while yielding two earned runs or fewer in four consecutive outings, so he's performing a bit better as of late. Castillo will try to further improve on a 5.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 65:25 K:BB over 66.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against Boston.