Castillo came away with a no-decision in Friday's 11-9 win over the Mets, surrendering six runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over four innings. He struck out five.

The ball was flying at Citi Field, as the Mariners set a club record with nine doubles, while the two teams combined for five total homers. Castillo did his part to add to the fireworks, serving up two longs balls to Francisco Lindor and another to Juan Soto. It's the second time this season he's been taken deep three times in the same game, but his 10.4 percent HR/FB rate on the season is actually his lowest mark since 2022. Castillo could have trouble keeping the ball in the park in his next start as well, which lines up to come on the road next week in Philadelphia.