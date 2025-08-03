Castillo did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to the Rangers, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Castillo allowed both of his runs in the third inning and failed to complete five frames for just the second time in 23 starts, throwing only 51 of 87 pitches for strikes. Still, the veteran has now surrendered three earned runs or fewer in seven straight outings, a stretch that includes four wins and four quality starts. He'll take a 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 115:37 K:BB across 131.1 innings into a home matchup with the Rays next weekend.