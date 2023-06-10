Castillo (4-4) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Angels.

This was Castillo's second 10-strikeout effort of the season, both of which have come in his last three starts. He also gave up multiple home runs for the second time this year, and the five runs allowed were the second-highest total he's given up. All in all, it was a middling performance for the Mariners' ace, who now has a 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 92:17 K:BB through 76.2 innings across 13 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Marlins next week.