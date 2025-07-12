Mariners' Luis Castillo: Picks up win in one-sided victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castillo (6-5) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six in the 12-3 victory over the Tigers.
Castillo shined early, yielding just one earned run through the first five innings before running into trouble opening the sixth, allowing back-to-back hits and another run before being removed with a runner on third. The 32-year-old entered the matchup coming off his best start of the season and has now posted a 3.60 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 11 walks over his last six outings.
More News
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Delivers best outing of 2025•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Solid in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Allows five runs Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Hurt by homers again•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Turns in quality start•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Tagged for three homers•