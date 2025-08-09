Castillo didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rays, giving up two runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

All the damage off the veteran righty came on solo shots by Brandon Lowe in the first inning and Junior Caminero in the sixth, but all of Seattle's offense came on a three-run blast by Cal Raleigh in the eighth. Castillo delivered his 14th quality start of the year on 99 pitches (72 strikes), and he's allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight straight trips to the mound, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:7 K:BB through 48 innings over that span. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Mets.