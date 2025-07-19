Castillo (7-5) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Astros on Friday.

Castillo has won three straight starts, allowing just three runs over 18.2 innings in July. The right-hander threw 66 of 100 pitches for strikes in this outing, which was his fifth scoreless performance of the campaign. Castillo has been in peak form in 2025 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 100:36 K:BB through 115 innings over 20 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Brewers next week.