Castillo (8-8) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings to take the loss versus the Rays on Monday.

Castillo was held under the five-inning mark for the third time in his last four starts. In that span, he's surrendered 19 runs over 17 innings, including six home runs, one of which came off the bat of Nick Fortes in the second inning of Monday's contest. Castillo is also winless in his last six outings, though he's taken just two losses in that span. For the season, he's now at a 3.94 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 138:44 K:BB through 155.1 innings over 28 starts. He'll look to get back on track over the weekend in a road start at Atlanta.