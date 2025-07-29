Castillo (8-6) earned the win over the Athletics on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters over seven innings.

Castillo was more crafty than overpowering in the outing, as he notched just six whiffs and four punchouts. The veteran right-hander allowed only six baserunners (on five hits and one hit batsman), with the Athletics' lone run coming on a fielder's choice in the sixth frame. This was Castillo's 13th quality start of the campaign, tied for 11th-most in the majors. He's putting together another steadily reliable season, posting a 3.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 111:36 K:BB through 127 innings spanning 22 starts.