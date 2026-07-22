Mariners' Luis Castillo: Works seven innings in loss

Castillo (3-9) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Reds.

Two of the four hits Castillo allowed were solo home runs, though it was Sal Stewart's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning that ultimately sealed the loss for Seattle. This was a third straight defeat for Castillo, who has allowed nine runs over 18 innings with an 11:4 K:BB in that span. For the season, he has a 4.85 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 84:30 K:BB through 94.2 innings across 19 appearances (16 starts). Castillo is tentatively lined up for a tough road start versus the Dodgers next week, though he is a candidate to be traded if the Mariners want to clear their logjam of starters.