Raley's (oblique) activation from the 10-day injured list is considered imminent and could happen during this weekend's against the Cubs, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Raley has looked ready to return in five rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma, going 7-for-19 with one home run and one double. The Mariners had planned to delay the left-handed-hitting Raley's activation until at least Saturday since they were scheduled to face southpaw Matthew Boyd. However, the Cubs' rotation is somewhat in flux now after they were rained out Wednesday, so Raley could be back Friday if Chicago starts righty Cade Horton that day. Raley is likely to see most of his playing time in right field, although he could see some action at first base and designated hitter, as well. He's been out since late April with a right oblique strain.