Raley went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer and a hit-by-pitch in Monday's victory over the Twins.

Raley played first base and took Bailey Ober deep in the third inning to notch his third homer of the season. He was later lifted from the game in favor of Dylan Moore when Minnesota brought in a lefty, Joey Wentz, to relieve Ober. Raley currently fills the strong side of a platoon and likely will continue to do so thanks to a career .185 average (29-for-157) against southpaws. Through 95 plate appearances this season, the 30-year-old is slashing .247/.379/.403 with 13 RBI and 12 runs scored.